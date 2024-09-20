Internet Phone Book
We are creating a physical directory for exploring the vast poetic web. It features the personal websites of hundreds of designers, developers, writers, curators, and educators.
Open call for sites
We are seeking personal, poetic, and human websites. If you would like your site to be considered for the first edition, click the link below to submit your website and we will get back to you.
Submit a site →
Book release
We will release the first edition of the Internet Phone Book at Naive Yearly on Friday, September 20th, 2024 at Museum of Architecture and Design Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Afterwards, the book will be available online and in selected independent bookshops and community libraries.
Want to carry the book? Get in touch with us.
Want to become a sponsor? Email us.