We are creating a physical directory for exploring the vast poetic web. It features the personal websites of hundreds of designers, developers, writers, curators, and educators.

We are seeking personal, poetic, and human websites. If you would like your site to be considered for the first edition, click the link below to submit your website and we will get back to you.

Book release

We will release the first edition of the Internet Phone Book at Naive Yearly on Friday, September 20th, 2024 at Museum of Architecture and Design Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Afterwards, the book will be available online and in selected independent bookshops and community libraries.

